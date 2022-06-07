ALDOT: Resurfacing of Alabama 69 in Arab to begin Wednesday, weather permitting

Weather permitting, crews will begin work on a resurfacing project in Arab on Wednesday that could lead to lane closures.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said the project will focus on about 1 mile of Alabama 69 in Arab, between U.S. 231 and Guntersville Road. During the initial stages, Rogers Group will be performing concrete work to install curb ramps and minor traffic impacts are expected.
However, lane closures and longer delays are possible, ALDOT warned.
Crews are expected to begin resurfacing by the end of the month, though an exact date was not available Tuesday. ALDOT said once milling and paving start, drivers should expect lane closures daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Between Cullman Road and Guntersville Road, traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers or a pilot vehicle.
All told, ALDOT expects the project to be complete in about two months.