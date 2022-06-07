 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Central Morgan County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Section,
Woodville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Pleasant
Groves, Langston, Paint Rock and Mooresville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 800 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

ALDOT: Resurfacing of Alabama 69 in Arab to begin Wednesday, weather permitting

road work MGN stock

Weather permitting, crews will begin work on a resurfacing project in Arab on Wednesday that could lead to lane closures.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the project will focus on about 1 mile of Alabama 69 in Arab, between U.S. 231 and Guntersville Road. During the initial stages, Rogers Group will be performing concrete work to install curb ramps and minor traffic impacts are expected.

However, lane closures and longer delays are possible, ALDOT warned. 

Crews are expected to begin resurfacing by the end of the month, though an exact date was not available Tuesday. ALDOT said once milling and paving start, drivers should expect lane closures daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Between Cullman Road and Guntersville Road, traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers or a pilot vehicle.

All told, ALDOT expects the project to be complete in about two months. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

