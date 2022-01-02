ALDOT not pretreating roads ahead of snow, urges everyone to drive carefully

The Alabama Department of Transportation spent the day preparing and loading their salt spreading tanks and getting those snow plows ready for Sunday night's snow. However, as you get ready to start your day Monday, it's important to know that most roads in the area will not be not pre-treated.
"If you don't have to be driving around, just stay home," Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said.
They're asking people to stay off the road Monday as snow falls overnight.
"We don't deal with this a lot. Our North Alabama motorists are often not equipped to driving in this winter weather. We don't have a ton of experience doing it. We're not accustomed to it," Burkett explained.
Their main concern is black ice, which can be nearly impossible to detect.
"Usually, you find out about it right about the time you hit it going too fast for conditions," Burkett said.
ALDOT crews were able to treat some bridges in the area since they are usually the first to freeze and create that black ice, but most roads didn't get that treatment because ALDOT didn't want to waste any money or effort because of the rain.
"When you pretreat the roads, the rain just washes it off usually. Dilutes it to the point of ineffectiveness," Burkett explained.
That's why officials are asking people to be extra cautious.
If you plan on driving, ALDOT suggests you stay aware of road conditions in your area, drive slowly and brake earlier than you normally would.
If you hit black ice, try to stay calm and don't slam on your brakes or jerk the wheel while you slide.