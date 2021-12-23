ALDOT: No temporary lane closures during Christmas, New Year’s holiday weekends

The Alabama Department of Transportation is expecting an increase in holiday travel this year, and to prepare, they’ve announced no temporary lane closures on interstates during the Christmas or New Year’s Day weekends.
ALDOT said motorists can expect the lack of temporary lane closures to begin around 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24; end 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26; begin again 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31; and end 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.
The department said their goal is to promote safety for travelers and workers, as AAA has predicted nearly 100 million car travelers this year — a 28% increase from last year.
To further promote safety, ALDOT offers the following tips for safe driving:
• Buckle up. Using a safety belt is the easiest and most effective way to reduce injuries and save lives during a crash;
• Drive sober. Just one drink before driving can put you and others in danger, because alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination; and
• Plan ahead. Check traffic and road conditions in Alabama by clicking here or downloading the ALGO Traffic app.