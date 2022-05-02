ALDOT: I-65 bridge inspections underway at Tennessee River; lane closures expected

Motorists should expect significant delays if traveling on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee River, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Inspections of the bridges over the river resumed Monday. As a result, there will be a single-lane closure on the northbound bridge from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and again Monday, May 9, through Thursday, May 12.
There will also be a slow-moving rolling operation affecting travel lanes in both directions at different times throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, ALDOT said.
ALDOT advises motorists to expect delays and plan additional travel time if unable to use an alternate route. Check traffic conditions using ALGOtraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic app.
The inspections are part of preparations for a major bridge rehabilitation project that is set to begin in 2023, ALDOT said.