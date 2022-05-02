ALDOT: I-65 bridge inspections underway at Tennessee River; lane closures expected

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madison, southeastern Limestone and central Morgan Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Priceville, or 8 miles east of Hartselle, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Decatur, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Falkville, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Somerville, Mooresville and Valhermoso Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH