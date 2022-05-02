 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone and central Morgan Counties through
545 PM CDT...

At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Priceville, or 8 miles east of Hartselle, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Falkville, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport, Somerville, Mooresville and
Valhermoso Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 615 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

ALDOT: I-65 bridge inspections underway at Tennessee River; lane closures expected

  • Updated
  • 0
road work MGN stock

Motorists should expect significant delays if traveling on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee River, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Inspections of the bridges over the river resumed Monday. As a result, there will be a single-lane closure on the northbound bridge from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and again Monday, May 9, through Thursday, May 12. 

There will also be a slow-moving rolling operation affecting travel lanes in both directions at different times throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, ALDOT said.

ALDOT advises motorists to expect delays and plan additional travel time if unable to use an alternate route. Check traffic conditions using ALGOtraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic app.

The inspections are part of preparations for a major bridge rehabilitation project that is set to begin in 2023, ALDOT said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you