ALDOT: I-65 bridge inspections to resume Monday; lane closures expected

Motorists should expect significant delays next week if traveling on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee River, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced.
Inspections of the bridges over the river will resume Monday. As a result, there will be a single-lane closure on the southbound bridge from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
If the inspection is finished in time, a lane closure for the northbound bridge is planned for the same time Monday, April 18, through Thursday, April 21.
There are no lane closures planned for the last week of April, but ALDOT expects additional lane closures for at least two weeks in May to complete the northbound bridge inspection.
ALDOT advises motorists to expect delays on I-65 and connecting routes, including parts of Interstate 565, Alabama 20 and U.S. 31. Motorists should plan additional travel time, use alternate routes when possible and check traffic conditions using ALGOtraffic.com or the ALGO Traffic app.
The inspections are part of preparations for a major bridge rehabilitation project that is set to begin in 2023, ALDOT said.