ALDOT: Expect lane closures during I-65 bridge repairs in Morgan, Cullman counties

Lane closures and significant delays are expected on Interstate 65 northbound over the next two weeks while bridge repairs are underway in Morgan and Cullman counties.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said maintenance crews will be repairing the bridge over Flint Creek in southern Morgan County and the bridge over Indian Creek in northern Cullman County.
While the repairs are underway, ALDOT has planned the following lane closures:
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25: Northbound outside lane from mile marker 316 to just south of Exit 318;
- 8 a.m. Monday, March 28, until about 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31: Northbound outside lane from mile marker 316 to south of Exit 318;
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, until about 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30: Both northbound lanes. All northbound traffic will detour to U.S. 31 from Exit 318.
ALDOT said the schedule is weather-dependent, and closure times could change or be extended due to unforeseen conditions. During the 24-hour closure, passenger vehicles can use any interchange north of Exit 318 to return to the interstate, thought the official detour will guide commercial and passenger traffic to use the Alabama 67 interchange.
Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as a result of the project, and to plan additional travel time or an alternate route if possible.