ALDOT announces partial closure of southbound I-65 in Morgan County for Tuesday, Wednesday

A planned partial closure of Interstate 65 southbound that was previously postponed is now set for Tuesday evening and most of Wednesday — if weather allows.
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the southbound lanes of the interstate from Exit 325 at Thompson Road near Hartselle to Exit 318 at U.S. 31 in Lacon.
The closure will begin 6 p.m. Tuesday and last until 4 p.m. Wednesday, ALDOT said. Crews plan to repair concrete on the bridge over the railroad near Lacon and make pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.
The work was previously scheduled for earlier this month but had to be canceled due to rain in the weather forecast. ALDOT said it's possible the closure will be postponed again.
If the project moves forward as scheduled, commercial vehicles will be required to take Exit 334 in Priceville, turn on Alabama 67 North to Decatur, then travel south on U.S. 31 to the I-65 on-ramp at Lacon.
Passenger vehicles can take Exit 325 to Thompson Road, Thompson Road to U.S. 31, then U.S. 31 to I-65 at Lacon.
The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and Morgan County Road 55 (Exit 322) will be closed during the repairs.