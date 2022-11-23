Albertville senior chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall

Alec Abney is taking his talents to the Big Apple.
The Albertville High School senior is one of 500 musicians chosen from across the country to perform at Carnegie Hall as part of the High Performance Series.
Abney picked up the French horn in junior high. It was not long after learning to play the instrument that it became his life.
"Since eighth grade, I've known this is what I want to do with my life," Abney said.
When Abney first found out about the honors band program in New York City, he had doubts.
"I've kinda only stayed in Albertville's general vicinity," He said. "I've never gone further north than Chattanooga."
From the nearly 10,000 applicants, Abney is one of only 500 chosen to take the stage next February in one of the most prestigious performance halls.
"It's a big leap, going from little Albertville to big-city New York," Abney said.
His band director and teacher, Taylor Cash, knew Abney had it in him to achieve this goal.
"It's the real deal," Cash said. "He's special."
Now Cash hopes this will inspire other students to go after their dreams.
"This is one of the opportunities that a student would look at and go, 'Oh, I would never have the opportunity to do that' or 'I could never do that,' but hey, Alec did it," Cash said. "There's no reason you can't put yourself out there and try to earn an opportunity, too."
Abney admitted he is a bit nervous, but he's confident this will help shape him as a performer as he continues his passion for playing the French horn.
"It's a lot of weight on your shoulders, but I think I can handle it," Abney said.
When Abney graduates in May, he will continue his music career at Troy University, where he plans on studying to become a band director.