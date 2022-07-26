Albertville Police: Woman charged after firing shot at officers

An Albertville woman is facing charges after police say she fired a shot at officers.
Officers responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 800 block of Half Section Line Road in Albertville about 7:39 p.m. Saturday, according to Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee.
Officers identified Meighan Smith, 33, as the offender and found she had locked herself inside the residence, Cartee said.
While officers were trying to get Smith to come out, Cartee said she fired one shot through a window at the officers. Officers retreated and took up defensive positions, and Smith surrendered after about two-and-a-half hours.
She was taken to a hospital before being brought to the Albertville City Jail. She was charged with attempted assault, and her bond was set at $250,000.
Smith currently is being held in the Marshall County Jail.