Albertville Police trying to identify pedestrian hit, killed in Monday crash

The Albertville Police Department is trying to identify the pedestrian killed when he was struck by a vehicle early Monday.
About 4:15 a.m. Monday, Albertville police and fire departments responded to the incident on Alabama 75 north of the Martling Road intersection.
The victim is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 45 years old, 5’2” tall, 160 pounds, with short dark hair and facial hair.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the collision is ongoing, said Assistant Police Chief John Amos.
Anyone with information on the victim’s identity or the crash is asked to call the Albertville Police Department at 256-878-1212.