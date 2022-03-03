Albertville police: Suspect stabbed woman in neck before kicking her out of vehicle

A Boaz man is in jail after police say he stabbed a woman in the neck and tried to use counterfeit money at a store.
Rafael Camacho, 25, is being held in the Marshall County Jail after the Albertville Police Department charged him with attempted murder.
Albertville officers responded to an apartment complex on Feb. 28 and found a woman with a neck wound. Police said she told them she was in a vehicle with Camacho until he stabbed her and threw her out of it.
The victim said she went to the apartment complex for help. She was later taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Later Monday, officers responded to a Dollar General store on a report of a man using counterfeit money. Police said they found Camacho there, and that he had marijuana, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.
Camacho was taken into custody. His bond is set at $10,000.