Albertville Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting roommate with crossbow

An Albertville man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he shot his roommate with a crossbow.
Albertville Police Department officers said they were called about a “weapon-related assault” on Carlin Street about 9:03 p.m. Tuesday.
They found a male victim “who had been shot in the torso with an arrow from a crossbow,” police said. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Albertville Police Detectives responded to the scene to assist Patrol Officers with the investigation.
Detectives determined the victim was shot by his roommate, 32-year-old Caleb Matthew Spurlin, during an argument.
Spurlin is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.