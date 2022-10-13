 Skip to main content
Albertville Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting roommate with crossbow

  • Updated
Caleb Matthew Spurlin

An Albertville man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he shot his roommate with a crossbow.

Albertville Police Department officers said they were called about a “weapon-related assault” on Carlin Street about 9:03 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a male victim “who had been shot in the torso with an arrow from a crossbow,” police said. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Albertville Police Detectives responded to the scene to assist Patrol Officers with the investigation.

Detectives determined the victim was shot by his roommate, 32-year-old Caleb Matthew Spurlin, during an argument.

Spurlin is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

