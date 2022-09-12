Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested

The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers lead to a Saturday shooting.
Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville.
Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
Waldemar Martinez has been arrested and is being held until formal charges are filed, police said. Once that happens, he'll be booked in the Marshall County Jail.
Police said the shooting happened about 4 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Alabama 205 North.
