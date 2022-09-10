Albertville Police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday.
It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m.
Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was shot once in the torso with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to Marshall Medical Center South by family members.
Around 6:00 Albertville and Boaz Police Departments were at the hospital interviewing the victim when the suspect arrived in the hospital's parking lot.
The 32-year old male suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Albertville City Jail on assault charges, Albertville Police say.
The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victim know each other, and the assault may have stemmed from an argument.
This incident is being investigated by the Albertville Police Department and further details will be released when they become available.
