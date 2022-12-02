Albertville mother charged with abusing her child who needed life-saving surgery

An Albertville mother has been arrested for the abuse of her child.
Carmen Casanova surrendered at the Albertville Police Department on Thursday after a child abuse investigation began Nov. 23.
On that day, police said Albertville Fire Department medics responded to the 2,000 block of 205 North for a child having difficulty breathing. Casanova, the child’s mother, said the child had been in an accident, police said.
The child was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and then flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for life-saving surgery. Medical personnel believed that, due to the child’s injuries to her head and other bruising, something else had caused these injuries and notified law enforcement.
A warrant charging Casanova with aggravated child abuse was issued. She will be transferred to the Marshall County Jail with a bond of $250,000.