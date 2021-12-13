Albertville Middle School student arrested after threat reported on social media

An Albertville Middle School has been arrested after a threat on social media this weekend was reported to school officials.
The threat was reported before school started Monday, according to Annah Grace Morgan, Albertville City Schools spokesperson.
Morgan said a search was conducted and no weapon was found.
She said the Albertville Police Department made an arrest, and there is no ongoing threat at the school.
Disciplinary procedures have begun for the student, she said. Because the student is a juvenile, their name is not being released.
The school system has not released details on the threat or what charges the student faces