Albertville man's body recovered after going missing in Lake Guntersville

  Updated
  • 0
ALEA Marine Patrol

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they recovered the body of a boater Sunday morning who went missing Friday night in Lake Guntersville. 

Jeffrey S. Abston, 65, left his pontoon boat to help his dog around 8 p.m. Friday but he was not seen after. 

ALEA troopers said Abston went into the water in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson County. 

Along with ALEA's Marine Patrol, units from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Rescue Squad, Cherokee County Rescue Squad, Langston Fire Department, Scottsboro Search and Rescue and the Guntersville Rescue Squad searched for Abston. 

