Albertville man missing after leaving boat to retrieve dog in Lake Guntersville

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol are on the search for an Albertville man they said went missing Friday evening in Lake Guntersville.
Jeffrey S. Abston, 65, left his pontoon boat to help his dog around 8 p.m. Friday night but he has since been missing.
ALEA troopers said Abston went into the water in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson County.
Along with ALEA's Marine Patrol, units from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Rescue Squad, Cherokee County Rescue Squad, Langston Fire Department, Scottsboro Search and Rescue and the Guntersville Rescue Squad are searching for Abston.
Stick with WAAY 31 News for updates.