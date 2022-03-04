Albertville man killed in Thursday night wreck

An Albertville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Thursday night in Horton.
The office of Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent identified the victim as Roger Neal Duke, 67.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Old Oneonta Road and Dixie Dale Road about 8 p.m. Thursday.
Duke and his vehicle were found on Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.
Troopers said Duke's 2007 Nissan Qwest left the road and struck an embankment.
The wreck remains under investigation.