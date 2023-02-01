 Skip to main content
Albertville man identified as victim of fatal Tuesday crash in Marshall County

An Albertville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Marshall County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 34-year-old Arturo F. Orozco was driving a 2006 Honda Civic that collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck. 

The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama 75, near the intersection of Glassco and Horton-Nixon Chapel roads, in Horton. 

The driver of the Mack truck was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the incident. 

