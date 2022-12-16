 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Albertville man found intoxicated in damaged truck now charged with breaking into it

  • 0
David Michael Holcomb

David Michael Holcomb

An Albertville man is facing several charges after police say he was found intoxicated inside a truck Tuesday. 

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Crossville Police Department were dispatched to an address on DeKalb County Road 370 in the Kilpatrick community after someone reported a man possibly trying to steal a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found 47-year-old David Michael Holcomb sitting in a truck on the property. The sheriff's office said the truck's interior had been damaged. 

Holcomb fought against leaving the truck at first but was eventually removed and arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on five charges: public lewdness, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

An investigation later led to a sixth charge: breaking and entering a vehicle.

He was released from the DeKalb County Jail on $12,500 bond Thursday afternoon.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you