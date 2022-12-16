Albertville man found intoxicated in damaged truck now charged with breaking into it

An Albertville man is facing several charges after police say he was found intoxicated inside a truck Tuesday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Crossville Police Department were dispatched to an address on DeKalb County Road 370 in the Kilpatrick community after someone reported a man possibly trying to steal a vehicle.
When they arrived, they found 47-year-old David Michael Holcomb sitting in a truck on the property. The sheriff's office said the truck's interior had been damaged.
Holcomb fought against leaving the truck at first but was eventually removed and arrested, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on five charges: public lewdness, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
An investigation later led to a sixth charge: breaking and entering a vehicle.
He was released from the DeKalb County Jail on $12,500 bond Thursday afternoon.