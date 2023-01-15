Albertville man dies in Marshall County crash after experiencing medical event

An Albertville who died in a crash is believed to have been experiencing a medical event.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says the one-vehicle accident happened near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road on Saturday.
59-year-old Clifford Elton Mills died on scene.
The coroner's office says it is believed Mills suffered a medical event, causing the accident.
Alabama State Troopers, Asbury Volunteer Fire Department, Marshall Health Systems, Marshall County 911, Marshall-DeKalb Electric, Marshall County Sheriffs Office, and Marshall County Commission District 4 all assisted in the incident.