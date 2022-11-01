Albertville man charged with murder of missing man found dead in Blount County

An Albertville man is charged with murder after the discovery of human remains.
Christopher Stracener, 50, is charged with the murder of James Tracy Denson.
Stracener's bond is set at $1 million. He was arrested Oct. 24, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Denson's body was found in Blount County on Sept. 30. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip that led investigators near the town of Susan Moore in Blount County. That's where they found the remains, which were later confirmed to be Denson's.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.