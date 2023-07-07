Albertville man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend from work, assaulting her multiple times

An Albertville man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped an ex-girlfriend from her workplace and assaulted her over the course of several hours.
Oscar Zambrana, 32, was charged with kidnapping and interference with a domestic violence emergency call when he was arrested June 30.
According to the Albertville Police Department, officers began investigating a report of a missing adult female on the afternoon of June 29.
Family and friends of the victim told police they suspect an ex-boyfriend had taken the woman.
Police launched a search, eventually finding the victim with Zambrana about 10 p.m. in a secluded area of Guntersville.
The victim had multiple assault injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said Zambrana kidnapped the victim from her place of employment in Albertville and held her against her will for several hours. He physically assaulted her on multiple occasions during that time.
Zambrana was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $165,000 bond.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted with the case.