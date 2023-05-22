Albertville man charged with child porn possession, accused of hiding cameras in home

An Albertville man accused of hiding cameras in a bedroom and bathroom now faces multiple charges related to child pornography.
Kenneth Hand, 57, has been charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of voyeurism, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested Friday and bond was set at $100,000 property plus $10,000 cash. He was released Monday, according to jail records.
According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began Oct. 14, 2022 when deputies were told about an alleged sexual assault two male juveniles at a home in the 2,500 block of Turnpike Road in Albertville.
Investigators were told in an interview conducted by the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center that Hand had hidden cameras in the residence. The cameras were said to be concealed in a room where a minor child slept, and in the bathroom that was regularly used by minor children.
Hand’s residence was searched on Oct. 17, 2022, and the sheriff’s office said investigators found digital storage devices that were sent off for processing.
That report came in Thursday, indicating the presence of child pornography on an external hard drive seized from the residence; along with videos that had been recorded from a device in Hand’s bathroom.
The hard drive contained at least 11 images depicting nude children under the age of 10, the sheriff’s office said. Those images had been downloaded from the internet. There were also videos of a young child in undergarments in a bedroom of Hand’s home.
There was a large amount of digital data seized from the residence, which is still being processed, the sheriff’s office said.
Marshall County Department of Human Resources have been involved with the investigation from the beginning to ensure that no other minor children have been left in the care of Hand. The District Attorney’s Office, the Child Advocacy Center, and DHR have all assisted in the investigation.
If convicted, Hand could face decades in prison.