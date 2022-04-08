Albertville man charged in Marshall County murder

A 24-year-old Albertville man has been charged in the death of Brandon Charles Bennett, 30, of Horton.
Michael Wayne Childress was found in an Albertville business’ parking lot and arrested for murder about four hours after the discovery of the victim, according to the Albertville Police Department.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 3,900 block of Highpoint Road about 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Once there, they found Bennett suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz, where he was pronounced dead.
Witness interviews led police to Childress, police said. He is being held at the Albertville Police Department.
Investigators are working to determine a motive.
Members of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Marshall County Drug Task Force, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and Officers with the Arab, Boaz, Douglas and Guntersville police departments assisted in the investigation.