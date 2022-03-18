Albertville man arrested after suspicious package leads to 2 pounds of pot in DeKalb County home

A suspicious package found in the mail led to the arrest Thursday of an Albertville man on drug trafficking charges.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said U.S. postal inspectors worked with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region F Narcotics Task Force and the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit after the package was seized.
“While usually we intercept drug traffickers on our highways, in the modern era, some illegal narcotics happen online with mail being the means of delivery,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.
A search warrant was obtained for a home on DeKalb County Road 479 in Kilpatrick based on information from the investigation. There, agents found more than 2 pounds of marijuana, 400 grams of THC vape cartridges and a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
Juan Miquel Juan, 29, was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug (marijuana). He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.
Welden said DeKalb County’s narcotics agents were glad to help its federal and state partners with the investigation and arrest, adding the federal resources and technology “help widen the scope” of such investigations.
This is the fourth arrest involving marijuana in the Kilpatrick area this week. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported the arrests of two men Tuesday on trafficking charges for meth and marijuana, and a third man was arrested after being found with marijuana and meth during a traffic stop.