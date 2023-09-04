Albertville High School student-athlete killed in Marshall County crash

A 16-year-old Albertville High School student was killed in an early Monday crash.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to the 2,500 block of Alabama Highway 205 about 7 a.m.
A 16-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
The teen's identity will not be released, following the department's policy for minors.
In a statement, the Albertville City School System described the student as a member of the football team. Counselors will be made available to those who need someone to speak to about the loss.
The Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash.
Here's the full release from the school system:
"It is with heavy hearts today that we share the devastating news of a tragic car accident that occurred this morning involving one of our beloved students who was also a member of our football team.
"Our entire system is deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to them.
"Our top priority is to ensure that all students and staff receive the support they need to cope with this tragic loss. Counselors and support services from multiple agencies and local churches will be available tomorrow at the high school to help our students and staff navigate through this challenging time. LifePoint Church has graciously opened its doors to provide support and assistance tonight as well.
"ACS is a tight-knit community, and together, we will find strength and support one another through this difficult period of grief and mourning. We encourage all students, staff, and community members to reach out to one another, lean on their support networks, and remember the positive impact this student had on our lives. If any student needs to talk to someone, our dedicated Mental health Coordinator Kristi Rains can be reached at krains@albertk12.org.
"We will share additional information about memorial services and ways to support the family as details become available. In this moment of sorrow, we ask for your understanding, compassion, and respect for the privacy of the family and our school community."