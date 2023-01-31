Albertville High School set to get a brand-new band facility with double the space

A big transformation is taking place at Albertville High School.
The school is about to get a brand-new band hall, which will be the state's largest. It's all possible due to Covid-19 relief funds.
The $6.6-million renovation is for the world-renowned Albertville High School band. The program has 350 members. Currently, they operate in a space that's overcrowded.
When next fall rolls around, they'll be upgraded to a facility that is double what they have now.
“I’m really, really grateful, because some groups don’t get as much as we are provided, and I’m just really excited to see us grow farther because this is really going to help us grow as a group," said freshman and color guard band member December Williams.
Getting an updated space is going to help the band combat some of the frustrations that come with working in a limited space.
“Sometimes our stuff gets mixed up, or someone might accidentally take a flag. All of our stuff is the same, so it’s really easy for stuff to get mixed up," said Williams.
The new band hall will be inside the former Albertville Coliseum. The band room is set to double from a 5,000-square-foot room to 10,000.
The new facility is expected to be nearly 30,000 square feet in size.
“It’s going to be basically what we have, just larger. At this point, we are wall to wall every time we have the full marching band altogether," said Taylor Cash, the school's band director of 13 years. "This will give us the opportunity to spread out a little bit more and be able to rehearse a little more efficiently and have more room for storage and all of those kinds of things."
Cash is excited to move his group into a space that's been fully updated and renovated.
“We just have a lot of really good students that work really hard. They’re really dedicated to the program, and I’m fortunate to really see all of that work come into fruition," he said. "Our students are some of the best there are. They work hard for it. They deserve this."
The Aggie band program has a deep history of success. They've traveled extensively, performing in parades like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and for the third time since 2011, they'll be in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
For one of the most successful programs in the state, this upcoming fall semester can't get here fast enough.
“When the whole band is in there, some kids are standing up, there’s no room, there’s no breathing space. I’m just really excited to have more room for everyone," said Williams.
The new facility is expected to be ready in October or November of this year.