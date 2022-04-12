Albertville Fire Department, other agencies giving out free weather radios

If you live in Albertville and need a way to get weather warnings, the fire department is giving away weather radios while supplies last.
Monday through Friday from 7:30a.m. to 4:30p.m. you can stop by fire station 1 to get your hands on one.
"We gave out probably 20 yesterday and then last week when the weather got bad we gave out like 80 in a day," Albertville Fire/Rescue Deputy EMS Chief Richard Soper said.
Since then Soper says they've given out even more weather radios.
They have about 70 left of the 200 they started with.
"We have delivered some too," Soper said. "We have folks that are not able to get out and go and we'll try to deliver them too on an as-needed basis."
Soper says the weather radios were donated by the mayor and city council.
"The weather radios are more isolated to you," Soper said. "You'll hear them versus if there's loud weather outside or something like that, you might not hear weather sirens where you would hear a weather radio go off in your house."
At this time it's unclear when the fire department will get another batch, but Soper says they're good to have on hand and they're glad to be distributing them.
"A lot of people think the fire department is that we just do fires," Soper said. "We run fires, medical calls and everything else. This is some of the stuff that is preventive. If we can prevent something from happening, getting you out of a dangerous place to a safe place, then we feel like we've done our job as well."
You must be an Albertville resident to get a weather radio from the fire department.
Only one allowed per household.
Decatur Fire & Rescue announced they recently received 100 weather radios to give away thanks to the Morgan County EMA, Ascend and the Local Emerge Planning Committee.
Similar situation in Colbert County. The EMA there has 100 weather radios that they'll be giving away from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Banquet Hall. Each household will receive one radio while supplies last.