Albertville City Schools to acquire 19 electric buses through federal program

Next school year, some students in Albertville could get to ride a brand-new bus to school — one that doesn't run on diesel fuel and will save the school district thousands in maintenance costs each year.
Albertville City Schools announced it will get $7.5 million to buy 19 new electric buses and 10 charging stations to replace older, diesel-fueled buses currently in its fleet. Board members approved the move Thursday morning.
The funding comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus program, a rebate competition aimed at improving air quality in and around schools, reduce greenhouse gas pollution and better protect children's health.
"I want to thank Transportation Supervisor Jimmy Umphrey for working on this project," said Todd Watkins, director of student services for Albertville City Schools. "This is a result of his forward, out-of-the-box thinking. He's done all the methodical work on this project."
And school leaders expect it to continue paying off, too. Not only will the electric buses reduce the need for expensive diesel fuel, they also come with fewer moving parts, which means lower maintenance costs.
In fact, the school system estimates it will save nearly $10,000 a year on maintenance alone, with another $40,000 saved on fuel. The buses will also bring an estimated $1.5 million in fleet renewal funds over the next 10 years, according to Albertville City Schools.
Finally, being able to sell some of the diesel buses in their fleet provides an opportunity for even more income for the school system.
"This is a tremendous opportunity our school system has been given, with our tax dollars coming right back here," said Umphrey. "I feel very blessed for us to be selected, and I want to say thank you to my staff for their support in helping us get to where we are today."
Albertville City Schools was one of about 2,000 applicants for the Clean School Bus program, and being a rural school district with more than 80% of its students living in poverty helped make it a priority for approval.
The new buses are expected to hit the road by the start of the 2023-2024 school year and must run for at least five years as part of the program. They will be used only within the school district and will account for about 30% of Albertville City Schools' fleet.