Albertville City Schools superintendent set to retire next month

The superintendent of Albertville City Schools is retiring.
Albertville City Schools announced on Thursday that Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English will retire at the end of June.
After serving as Albertville’s superintendent for six years, English is ready to move closer to his family.
“I have been presented with an opportunity to move closer to family and return to the state where my career as an administrator started in Georgia. I am excited for the next chapter and to see what God will reveal on those pages,” said English.
English made sure to thank the Albertville school board, showing gratitude for the bonds made over the years as a team.
“I have been surrounded by the most professional group of administrators who have helped comprise a remarkable and unified team over the last five years. Leading and guiding this system alongside a group of educators who I have forged lifelong friendships with, has been truly amazing and inspiring,” said English.
English alluded to a promising future for Albertville schools.
“To say that Albertville City Schools is in great hands is an understatement. The future is definitely bright at ACS,” said English.
Since English will be staying as superintendent through June, he also mentioned there is still work to be done before his retirement.
“Although my retirement here is near, we still have important and critical work to do in the weeks ahead, and I remain committed to finishing the year strong," said English. "I love what I do and the people I work with each and every day. I know how unique and special that is. I have been blessed. I look forward to seeing the great things happening in Albertville City Schools. Thank you, Albertville.”