Albertville City Schools students receive free meals in upcoming school year

As the next school year approaches, several North Alabama school districts are announcing they'll provide breakfast and lunch to students all free of charge.
It's called the Community Eligibility Provision and it gives every student in qualifying school districts free breakfast and lunch.
Albertville City Schools will be one of the districts to receive the Community Eligibility Provision.
Albertville City Schools Executive Director of Federal Programs Andy Jones says, “It’s just a huge blessing for our families to not have to worry about filling out the application and know that they don’t have to worry about paying for breakfast or lunch each day.”
Beginning in the fall, qualifying school districts will have this provision for the next three years.