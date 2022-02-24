Albertville church youth group leader charged with sodomy, sex abuse of teen student

A youth leader at Church of God of Union Assembly in Albertville is now facing charges of second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse involving a Boaz student, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the case. They said a tip about the alleged abuse prompted the investigation, and on Wednesday, 23-year-old Allison Brianna Cookston Stone was arrested.
"This is alarming, and it's against the law," Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said. "We've got our youth out here, trying to encourage them to do good, make good decisions on their behalf, not make bad decisions that influence them to go down the wrong road. That's what we think happened here."
The sheriff’s office said the teenaged victim was part of the youth group, but the abuse allegedly happened outside of church. Investigators believe the abuse had been going on for months and that the teen was Stone's only victim.
Stone was released on $60,000 bond Wednesday night. She has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family.