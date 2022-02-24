 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Albertville church youth group leader charged with sodomy, sex abuse of teen student

  • Updated
  • 0
Allison Brianna Cookston Stone

Allison Brianna Cookston Stone

A youth leader at Church of God of Union Assembly in Albertville is now facing charges of second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse involving a Boaz student, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the case. They said a tip about the alleged abuse prompted the investigation, and on Wednesday, 23-year-old Allison Brianna Cookston Stone was arrested.

"This is alarming, and it's against the law," Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said. "We've got our youth out here, trying to encourage them to do good, make good decisions on their behalf, not make bad decisions that influence them to go down the wrong road. That's what we think happened here."

The sheriff’s office said the teenaged victim was part of the youth group, but the abuse allegedly happened outside of church. Investigators believe the abuse had been going on for months and that the teen was Stone's only victim.

Stone was released on $60,000 bond Wednesday night. She has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you