Alabamians remain divided over keeping Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday

Alabama marked Confederate Memorial Day on Monday despite efforts to wipe it off the calendar.
It's a controversial state holiday that's been celebrated since 1901.
WAAY 31's Xavier Wherry spoke with people who say it's time to move away from celebrating this day, as well as those who say this day is about history and heritage.
"History is sort of like the word of God," said Jack Baker, a North Alabama resident in support of the holiday.
Baker sports a sticker on his pickup truck with the Confederate flag next to the word "NATIVE." He said it's solely because of his heritage.
"My great-grandfather was in the Civil War," he said.
To him, it's about being proud of where you've come from.
"You know, I'm just like everybody else in this country. I'm proud of my heritage, where I came from. There's nothing I can do about it," said Baker.
But Dexter Strong, political director for the Alabama Democratic Party, said there's a clear-cut difference between acknowledging history and celebrating it.
"We're not trying to erase history. We just don't want to celebrate history's bad actors," said Strong.
In January, Alabama Rep. Chris England proposed a bill to abolish Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday. Alabama is one of only three states that celebrates Confederate Memorial Day this way.
Mississippi and South Carolina are the other two.
Strong said it's a day that should no longer exist on any calendar.
"For any Alabamian who values freedom, they would understand why we shouldn't be honoring people who sought to preserve systems that deprived people of freedom solely on the basis of their identity," said Strong.
He believes thorough and accurate teachings of the Confederate history are what people in favor of this holiday need most.
"I think if people understood that slavery and protecting slavery via the Civil War, that attempt not only undermined freedom for Black people but economic security for white people, they'd think twice about whether they want to honor it," said Strong.
Baker firmly stands on not hiding from history. However, he also understands how delicate of a topic this is.
He even offers a bit of sympathy to those who oppose his beliefs.
"I completely understand where they come from. There's no doubt about that. I can understand that," said Baker.
The lawmakers behind efforts to do away with Confederate Memorial Day plan to try again in the next legislative session.
The proposed bill also looks to add Election Day as a state holiday, in an attempt to limit voter suppression and ensuring everyone has an opportunity to have their voice heard at the polls.