Alabamians react to Supreme Court's decision to ban affirmative action in college applications

The Supreme Court's decision Thursday to end affirmative action in college admissions is prompting strong reaction across Alabama.
Dr. Jim Purcell, the executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, said this has been a battle for some time.
"Think about the last 30 to 40 years, which is about the length of my higher [education] career," said Purcell. "It's gone back and forth regarding affirmative action, we could some period of time, we couldn't."
Michael Sales has been cutting hair at Mike and Bill's Presidential Barbershop for more than 30 years and he said when he heard the news, he said he wasn't upset.
"No, I really [am not]," said Sales. "It really challenges, it should challenge everyone."
Sales said he never went to a four year university, instead opting to go to a trade school, a choice he does not regret.
"There's a lot of certifications that can get you what you need way faster and quicker," said Sales.
After Thursday's decision, Sales said he feels more students in underrepresented communities could instead consider trade schools.
"It makes me think," said Sales. "What really is the right route to go right now in today's kind of time."