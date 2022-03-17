Alabamians hopeful two lottery bills will pass state legislature

With only seven days left in this legislative session, Alabamians are eager to see if a lottery will soon be coming to the state. State lawmakers are currently debating two competing lottery bills.
Until one of them passes, Alabamians are driving all the way up to Tennessee just to buy a lottery ticket.
"See, the fun of it is scratching them off. It's so exciting!" says Bill Darwin with a laugh as he scratches off a $2 dollar lottery ticket.
It only costs him $2 dollars for a chance to win millions.
Darwin scratches off another ticket and exclaims, "Oh I've got a winner here! Big winner! Let's see how much it is.... a dollar."
Most people, like Darwin, don't win big. But that doesn't stop people from coming.
"I come every week or so," says Reba Pack from Ardmore, Alabama.
"[I come] probably two times a month," says Quincy Taylor, from Decatur.
Darwin from Hartselle comes, "about once a month."
All three Alabamians, driving up SR-53 to cross state borders and get to Ardmore, Tennessee.
"I waste a lot of gas, money and time just coming up here," says Taylor.
"Alabama has been giving up millions of dollars, millions of dollars for a number of years," says Darwin.
However, that could be coming to an end, if one of two bills passes the House or Senate. SB-294 would allow for a lottery system, gambling, and casinos in the state.
HB-502 would only allow for paper-based lottery games, and proceeds would go towards education and scholarship programs throughout the state.
"That could be going back into our systems, school systems," says Taylor, in regards to all the money he's spent in Tennessee purchasing lottery tickets.
Alabamians want to spend their money in their own state, but until Alabama allows for it, they will keep crossing state borders in hopes of finding that one lucky ticket.
"See, my theory is, if you don't have a ticket for the lottery you can't win," says Darwin.
Both the House and Senate bills have passed through committees, and are now on the full floor for discussion. The only problem is, time is ticking in the legislative session with only seven days left for either of the bills to pass.
No lottery or gambling measure has made it out of the state legislature for more than 20 years, when Alabamians defeated an amendment that would have brought a lottery to the state back in 1999.