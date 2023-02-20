Alabamians could soon get Narcan without a prescription as US aims to reduce opioid deaths

A drug used to save lives could soon be sold over the counter.
As opioid-related deaths continue to climb, a committee of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously voted in favor of making Narcan available without needing a prescription.
Although cost could be a concern, some in North Alabama say it’s a life-saving tool that should be easily available.
"We have needed this for a long time," said Patty Sykstus, president of Not One More Alabama, an organization that supports families impacted by the disease of addiction.
She’s seen and heard many stories of people whose lives have been saved by Narcan, including one mom who got Narcan at one of their events.
“Shortly thereafter, (she) used it to save her own son's life," Sykstus said. "She had come in and found him unresponsive and was able to use the Narcan, and he was able to go to treatment after that and start hopefully toward life and recovery."
As of now, in the state of Alabama, only pharmacists and some licensed physicians are allowed to provide Narcan. The committee of advisers hopes the FDA will make Narcan readily available to anyone who needs it.
Some may not agree with that decision because they believe it could act as an enabler to using opioids. However, Sykstus and Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., want people to look at it through a different perspective.
“I would rather have somebody that is alive that we can hopefully take to get rehab and move forward with their life," Webster said. "You can’t do that to somebody who is dead."
"Addiction is a brain disease. It is not a moral failing," Sykstus said. "It’s not just someone who is making bad choices. The brain wiring is altered when somebody starts using substances. It is important to be able to have tools to help them, because if they are not alive, we can’t help them. We can’t help them get treatment, we can't help them to change their life and live a life in recovery."
The FDA plans to make a decision by the end of March. Although prices haven't been announced for an over-the-counter version of Narcan, there are some concerns about how expensive it could get.
“We’re losing people everyday," said Webster.
In his 49 years with HEMSI, Webster said he’s never seen the opioid crisis as bad as it is now.
According to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill, 66 people died of a drug overdose in 2022. That number could rise, as there are 56 more cases pending.
This is why Webster believes Narcan should be available and affordable.
"We’ve got to figure out how to either get the cost down or (get) the availability to put it in the hands of the people that need it," said Webster.
Even without knowing the prices, there is speculation that under-resourced families may be impacted the most.
“I think even if it goes over the counter, cost is going to be a factor," Sykstus said. "... We are really hoping that it is at an affordable level so people can have easy access to it."
To learn more about Narcan and how you can get it in Alabama, click here.