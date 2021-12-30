You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Alabama's Million Dollar Band excited to be part of playoff action again

  • Updated
  • 0
Million Dollar Band in Texas
By Max Cohan

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since the 2018 college football season, Alabama’s Million Dollar Band will be in attendance at a College Football Playoff game.

The band did not travel due to COVID rules in 2020.

Part of the fabric of Crimson Tide football for more than a century, the band is excited to bring the energy in Arlington.

Sophomore trombone player Dylan McCaughan said this season has been a much more enjoyable experience.

“The full band is there at every game,” he said. “My freshman year, we didn’t really do much. I only got to go to one game — the Texas A&M game. But then this year we started our season against Miami in Atlanta and then we got to go to all the home games and then obviously we got to fly to New York and go to the Macy’s Parade which was an amazing experience. And then we came right back for the Iron Bowl and then the very next week we had the SEC Championship and now we’re here, so it’s been a crazy couple months.”

McCaughan and the rest of the Million Dollar Band hope that Arlington isn’t the final stop of their already crazy season, but, of course, they can only go where the success of the Tide takes them.

“That’s just how it works but we’re lucky that we have such a great team to cheer on,” McCaughan said.

