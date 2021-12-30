Alabama's Million Dollar Band excited to be part of playoff action again

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since the 2018 college football season, Alabama’s Million Dollar Band will be in attendance at a College Football Playoff game.
The band did not travel due to COVID rules in 2020.
Part of the fabric of Crimson Tide football for more than a century, the band is excited to bring the energy in Arlington.
Sophomore trombone player Dylan McCaughan said this season has been a much more enjoyable experience.
“The full band is there at every game,” he said. “My freshman year, we didn’t really do much. I only got to go to one game — the Texas A&M game. But then this year we started our season against Miami in Atlanta and then we got to go to all the home games and then obviously we got to fly to New York and go to the Macy’s Parade which was an amazing experience. And then we came right back for the Iron Bowl and then the very next week we had the SEC Championship and now we’re here, so it’s been a crazy couple months.”
McCaughan and the rest of the Million Dollar Band hope that Arlington isn’t the final stop of their already crazy season, but, of course, they can only go where the success of the Tide takes them.
“That’s just how it works but we’re lucky that we have such a great team to cheer on,” McCaughan said.
