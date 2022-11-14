Alabama's death row a lengthy process; what it could look like for Jimmy Spencer

A Marshall County judge sentenced convicted murderer Jimmy Spencer to death on Monday.
He killed three people in Guntersville in 2018 and was out on parole at the time of his crimes.
PREVIOUS: Judge sentences Jimmy Spencer to death for murdering 3 in Guntersville
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to former U.S. Attorney Jay Town about the death penalty process in Alabama.
Town says it's very rare someone is sentenced to death in Alabama.
"This is why the death penalty exists in the state of Alabama, for exactly cases like the Spencer case," Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town said.
Four years after killing 3 people in Guntersville Jimmy Spencer was sentenced to death in a Marshall County courtroom.
"I'm just sorry about what happened," Jimmy Spencer told WAAY 31 as he was escorted out of the courtroom. "I wish I could change everything. If I could go back and change everything I would, but I can't."
"The death penalty is confined to very few instances of criminal misconduct and Jimmy Spencer met a bunch of them and he is going to get every inch of the punishment that he deserve here in the state of Alabama," Town said.
Town says Spencer can appeal his sentence.
That too would have to work its way through the courts in a very lengthy process.
The "Fair Justice Act of Alabama" could speed up it up.
It lessons the amount of time death-row prisoners have to file appeals.
"As much as we want to dole out the punishment that we believe someone deserves, it's very important, especially when death is the punishment, that the defendant be given rights to appeal," Town said. "To make sure that the state got it right, that the jury got it right, that the judge got it right and we want that. We should want that if we're going to put someone to death."
Once the appeals are exhausted and the defendant has exercised all rights to appeal with no relief, the Alabama Supreme Court sets an execution date, according to the Attorney General's Office.
"It does take a series of years," Town said. "It doesn't take 30 and that's why it's so important that Alabama passed the Fair Justice Act so that the family members of these victims can see justice done in their lifetime."
The victim's family members say they're pleased with the outcome saying in this case, it's best case scenario.
Spencer's death sentence makes him the 167th person on Alabama's death row.