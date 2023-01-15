Alabama's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge

Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles, 21, was one of two suspects arrested Sunday on capital murder charges stemming from a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa, according to multiple reports.
Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/wBWybat3Ni— Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 15, 2023
The junior, who was in his third season with Alabama, was removed from the team’s online roster and in a statement, the university’s athletic department confirmed he was no longer affiliated with the Tide.
“First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from last night’s incident.
We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team. Athletics, in conjunction with the University, is fully cooperating with this investigation,” the statement read.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.