Alabama's Covid-19 positivity rate falling, giving hope to health leader

On Wednesday, the state's Covid-19 test positivity rate dropped to single digits at just 9.7%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In Madison County, the positivity rate is now at 13.7%.
Dr. Karen Landers, a health officer with ADPH, said she's hopeful we will continue to see the positivity rate decline.
The transmission level across North Alabama still remains high. As of Wednesday, Cullman County was the only county in North Alabama at a "substantial" transmission rate, the level just below "high."
Just weeks ago, the state recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate just below 40%. How long immunity will last for those recently infected has not yet been determined.
"Certainly earlier on, with delta, we felt persons were likely to have immunity somewhere between seven to eight months after having the disease," said Landers. "Then we have seen people who had delta, but they'd been infected with omicron, which, again, can happen."
Landers said she's still asking people to roll up their sleeves for the Covid-19 vaccine.
"The interval really right now for the mRNA vaccines is about five months," said Landers. "So that's when I tell people go ahead and get your booster."
Those who recently received their Covid-19 booster dose may need to get a fourth dose later this year.
Although, Landers said, that's dependent on the latest data, and she noted science is continuing to evolve.
"I would not give this to my family, I would not take this myself, if I did not believe that there was significant benefit and the vaccine is safe for individuals," said Landers.
Looking ahead, Landers said we will have to wait and see on whether or not Covid-19 vaccines will become an annual recommendation, similar to a yearly flu shot.
Those that are immunocompromised should get their fourth dose, if they haven't already.
Health leaders are now calling those who have received a booster shot "up to date" on the vaccination. "Fully vaccinated" now refers to a person who has received a two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.