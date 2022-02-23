Alabama's Covid-19 positivity rate falling, giving hope to health leader

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Wednesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama's Covid-19 positivity rate falling, giving hope to health leader

  • Updated
Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine

On Wednesday, the state's Covid-19 test positivity rate dropped to single digits at just 9.7%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In Madison County, the positivity rate is now at 13.7%.

Dr. Karen Landers, a health officer with ADPH, said she's hopeful we will continue to see the positivity rate decline.

The transmission level across North Alabama still remains high. As of Wednesday, Cullman County was the only county in North Alabama at a "substantial" transmission rate, the level just below "high."

Just weeks ago, the state recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate just below 40%. How long immunity will last for those recently infected has not yet been determined.

"Certainly earlier on, with delta, we felt persons were likely to have immunity somewhere between seven to eight months after having the disease," said Landers. "Then we have seen people who had delta, but they'd been infected with omicron, which, again, can happen."

Landers said she's still asking people to roll up their sleeves for the Covid-19 vaccine.

"The interval really right now for the mRNA vaccines is about five months," said Landers. "So that's when I tell people go ahead and get your booster."

Those who recently received their Covid-19 booster dose may need to get a fourth dose later this year. 

Although, Landers said, that's dependent on the latest data, and she noted science is continuing to evolve.

"I would not give this to my family, I would not take this myself, if I did not believe that there was significant benefit and the vaccine is safe for individuals," said Landers.

Looking ahead, Landers said we will have to wait and see on whether or not Covid-19 vaccines will become an annual recommendation, similar to a yearly flu shot.

Those that are immunocompromised should get their fourth dose, if they haven't already.

Health leaders are now calling those who have received a booster shot "up to date" on the vaccination. "Fully vaccinated" now refers to a person who has received a two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

