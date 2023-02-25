Alabama's Brandon Miller pat-down prior to Saturday game raising some concerns

FILE - Alabama forward Brandon Miller brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Feb. 11, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Police say Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Feb. 21, that Miller brought Darius Miles’ gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)