Alabama's Brandon Miller pat-down prior to Saturday game raising some concerns

Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats is calling the pat-down on Brandon Miller that happened pre-game against Arkansas on Saturday "not appropriate."
You can watch the video below.
VIDEO: Pre-Game Controversy Involving Brandon Miller
In addition to the pat-down, Miller received a standing ovation in his first game back home since the shooting.
Police say Miller delivered a gun ahead of the deadly shooting that took place near the University of Alabama campus last month.
Now former player Darius Miles is facing a capital murder charge in connection to the shooting.
PREVIOUS: Alabama hoops star Brandon Miller delivered gun to Darius Miles before fatal shooting, police say
Miller's lawyers says he delivered a legally owned gun allegedly used in a murder but never saw or touched it.
PREVIOUS: Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller never saw, handled gun used in murder
Head Coach Nate Oats started his post-game press conference on Saturday addressing the pat-down.
"I don't watch our introductions," Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats said. "I'm not involved with them. I'm drawing up plays during that time. "Regardless, it's not appropriate. It's been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again for the remainder of this year."
Alabama secured an 86-83 Victory over Arkansas on Senior Night.