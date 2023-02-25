 Skip to main content
Alabama's Brandon Miller pat-down prior to Saturday game raising some concerns

  • Updated
FILE - Alabama forward Brandon Miller brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Feb. 11, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Police say Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Feb. 21, that Miller brought Darius Miles’ gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats is calling the pat-down on Brandon Miller that happened pre-game against Arkansas on Saturday "not appropriate."

You can watch the video below.

VIDEO: Pre-Game Controversy Involving Brandon Miller

In addition to the pat-down, Miller received a standing ovation in his first game back home since the shooting.

Police say Miller delivered a gun ahead of the deadly shooting that took place near the University of Alabama campus last month.

Now former player Darius Miles is facing a capital murder charge in connection to the shooting.

PREVIOUS: Alabama hoops star Brandon Miller delivered gun to Darius Miles before fatal shooting, police say

Miller's lawyers says he delivered a legally owned gun allegedly used in a murder but never saw or touched it.

PREVIOUS: Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller never saw, handled gun used in murder

Head Coach Nate Oats started his post-game press conference on Saturday addressing the pat-down.

"I don't watch our introductions," Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats said. "I'm not involved with them. I'm drawing up plays during that time. "Regardless, it's not appropriate. It's been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again for the remainder of this year."

Alabama secured an 86-83 Victory over Arkansas on Senior Night.

