Alabama's boost in workforce tied to Gov. Kay Ivey's Economic Game Plan

Movement in Montgomery on bills aimed at boosting Alabama’s workforce. The Senate passed two bills Thursday tied to Governor Ivey’s Economic Game Plan.
The legislative package is supposed to create more jobs and secure the economic future of Alabama.
2022 was a record-setting year for Alabama’s economic growth.
Last year, Alabama generated over $10 billion in new investment projects. The highest ever for Alabama, and one county that saw some of that growth was Morgan County.
"Those projects are going to create approximately 407 new jobs,” said Jeremy Nails, the President and CEO of Morgan County's Economic Development Association.
According to the state's 2022 economic development impact report, more than$10 billion was invested creating over 13,000 jobs.
In Morgan County, more than $485 million was invested into companies like United Launch Alliance, Daikin America and Steel Technology just to name a few.
“What’s exciting about our existing industries investing in their facilities is it keeps them competitive and it keeps them in Decatur, Morgan County, Alabama for the long-haul," Nails said.
There's excitement for the people of Morgan County because of the millions of dollars in payroll these projects will create, ultimately putting at least $50,000 a year in most of their pockets.
“We typically try not to recruit or incentivize companies that are not paying at least our average wages because we want to bring everybody up and we want those companies that move here to be successful in finding workers," said Nails.
Although 2022 was a record year for Alabama, Nails says more is on the way.
“We’re continuing to work projects as they come in every day. We’re going to continue to work new projects as well as our existing industries are looking to reinvest in their facilities and support them in anyway that we can to create new jobs and investment," he said.
The state's economic game plan is intended to help Morgan County and others across the state.
