Alabama's 18th annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

Image from the Alabama Retail Association Facebook page

Alabama’s sales tax holiday for back-to-school items and more is back for an 18th year.

The reprieve from the 4% state sales tax on designated purchases begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight Sunday (though you might want to make sure you check out by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, just to be safe).

According to the Alabama Retail Association, the holiday covers school-related supplies and clothing which are listed below:

  • Clothing priced at $100 or less per article.
  • School supplies valued at $50 or less per item.
  • Books that cost $30 or less per book.
  • Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

It’s a wide assortment of items, from diapers and jackets to crayons and scissors, so be sure to check the entire list of tax-exempt items before you make your shopping list.

See if your county or municipality is participating by clicking HERE.

Learn more about Alabama’s sales tax holidays HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

