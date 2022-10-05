Wounded warrior given new Madison County home

SSG Michael Brown of the U.S. Army, who was severely injured while serving his country in Iraq in 2007, was given a brand new home today.
Brown was in a Humvee when a rocket entered his car and blew up, eventually forcing Brown to have his left leg amputated.
Helping a Hero, which has homes built for injured veterans, heard about Brown's story and eventually had Breland Homes begin work on a house perfect to accommodate for Brown.
After seeing his new home for the first time, Brown was amazed at what he was seeing.
"Overwhelming is the only possible word I could describe it by," said Brown. "The idea that there are still Americans out there that are this generous and this dedicated to our combat wounded veterans is over the top." "It's humbling."
Lee Greenwood, country music star and supporter of Helping a Hero, attended the event today and was blown away at what he saw.
"When you see them walk through the house and see the furnishings," said Lee Greenwood. "The expanded room for the soldier to be able to negotiate and just reach up and see the cabinets."
As he saw Brown, his wife and his daughter walk through their new home, it brought some emotions to Greenwood.
It is so heartfelt and so heartwarming for me," said Greenwood.
For Brown, the best part of the whole day was seeing his wife and daughter react to the house.
"Their joy actually makes it deeper for me," said Brown." "Knowing how much love and support Kim has given me, knowing how much Alyssa has sacrificed to be here with me today, really means a lot."
The Helping a Hero program is currently building homes for other disabled veterans in six different states.
If you would like to donate, you can visit their website.