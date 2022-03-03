Wild duck in North Alabama tested positive for Avian Influenza

A wild duck harvested by a hunter in Limestone County has tested positive for Avian Influenza.
The virus was previously detected in 15 other states.
This virus infects the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of birds.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this virus spreads rapidly and causes high mortality in infected poultry.
The public is encouraged to report dead or dying bird sightings to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) for collection and testing. To report a sighting, call ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division at (334) 242-3469. It is important to avoid contact with any dead or dying bird.
The risk to humans is low according to the Centers for Disease Control and no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
Avian influenza has already been confirmed in two non-commercial backyard flocks in Connecticut and Iowa.
The affected premises have been quarantined by officials in both states and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.