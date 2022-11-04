 Skip to main content
WAAY 31’s Nov. 8 Alabama General Election voting guide

  • Updated
  • 0
WAAY Nov. 8 2022 Election Coverage

Alabama voters head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s General Election.

WAAY 31 will have the most up-to-date coverage all day and night, taking you from polling places right here in North Alabama to candidate events across the state.

ABC News begins its coverage at 7 p.m. on WAAY 31 and provide updates on voting throughout America, including the battle for control of the U.S. House and Senate.

WAAY will break in with local updates as warranted. You also can follow our Facebook and YouTube pages for live updates.

Check the links below for answers to any questions you have before you vote Tuesday:

Am I registered to vote?

Where is my polling place?

What Photo ID can I use?

Click here to find sample ballots for each North Alabama county

What do the statewide Constitutional amendments mean?

More explanations on those amendments are here

WAAY 31’s official Election page

More voting tips

Here’s where to watch WAAY 31 News online Tuesday

Election results (Will be updated after 7 p.m. Tuesday)

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

