UPDATE: TVA ends planned intermittent outages on Christmas Eve amid record power demand

UPDATE:
The Tennessee Valley Authority says its ended planned intermittent interruptions, also known as rolling blackouts.
The announcement was made around 10:30 Christmas Eve morning.
"We recognize that these planned temporary disruptions are a challenge, but it was needed to maintain grid stability for 10 million people across seven states." TVA says.
"Thank you for doing your part, conserving energy, and helping us manage this extreme weather event."
If you are still without power, please report it immediately to 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).
Voluntary Load Curtailment is still in effect. Business and residential customers are asked to please limit electric use to essential appliances and to set their thermostats to as low as is comfortable. Limiting electric use during this time will lessen the chances of TVA re-initiating Curtailment Step 50.
PREVIOUS:
Extremely cold temperatures and high demand for electricity led TVA to take unprecedented action Christmas Eve with a mandatory call for local power distributors to reduce demand by 10%.
The rolling blackouts started before 6 a.m. Saturday and were put into effect by all 153 local power companies across the entire Tennessee Valley.
Many local utilities interrupt service to customers for approximately 30 minutes at a time.
A TVA spokeswoman told WAAY 31 this is the first time to hit this level in emergency procedures in TVA’s history, but that this is historically some of the highest winter loads TVA has ever seen and a rare weather occurrence across the whole country.
The rolling blackouts also affect traffic signals. Once traffic signals are temporarily disabled, motorists should treat every signalized intersection without power as a four-way stop.
Decatur Utilities warned customers could experience more than one interruption depending on how long TVA kept the requirement in effect.
Customers are still being asked to continue voluntary curtailment by limiting their electric use to only essential items.
TVA posted on Facebook, "We appreciate everyone's patience and support as we manage this unprecedented demand."