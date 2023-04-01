 Skip to main content
UPDATE: One dead, five injured in tornado along Alabama-Tennessee state line

  Updated
  • 0
Deadly Madison Co. Tornado

One woman killed in storm along Borderline Road

A tornado outbreak Saturday morning caused several injuries and one woman's death along the Alabama-Tennessee state line.

A Madison County woman died when a radar-confirmed tornado hit her house on Borderline Road just east of Highway 431.

HEMSI transported three patients to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. Two victims were in serious but stable condition while the third victim is in critical condition. Two other people were treated on the scene.

Several homes and buildings were also damaged in an area around Lincoln and Mulberry Roads in Hazel Green.

That storm was part of a line of storms that moved through the Midwest and midsouth, injuring dozens and killing 7 people in Arkansas and Illinois.

